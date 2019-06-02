AFL Admit To Score Review Blunder

The AFL have released a statement conceding that a Fremantle goal should have been disallowed yesterday at the MCG.

Michael Walters was awarded a goal in the third quarter, but on replay it was touched by Collingwood's Chris Mayne.

The goal was reviewed on match day but the video umpire didn't overturn the decision.

Fremantle went on to win the match by 4 points.

WATCH THE INCIDENT HERE:

"THE AFL wishes to advise the goal awarded to Fremantle player Michael Walters in the third quarter of the round 11 match between Collingwood and Fremantle at the MCG has been reviewed."

"The score review officer reviewed the vision available at the time and based on this vision supported the umpire’s decision that a goal had been scored.

"Due to technical reasons, the subsequent vision shown by the broadcaster was unavailable to the score review officer at the time of review.

"The AFL acknowledges that based on the additional broadcast vision the ball was touched by Collingwood player Chris Mayne.

"The AFL will continue to improve the score review process to ensure that all vision captured by the broadcaster is available to score review officers at the time of the review."