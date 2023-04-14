AFL And Western Bulldogs Legend Tony Liberatore Allegedly Charged With Assaulting Election Worker

AFL Brownlow Medal winner Tony Liberatore has been charged with allegedly assaulting an election worker at a pre-poll booth in Essendon during the 2022 Victorian state election.

Tony Liberatore allegedly pushed a female staff member against a wall after being denied access to the polling booth as it closed for the day.

Mr Liberatore is set to appear in Broadmeadows Magistrates’ Court in June, and his solicitor told The Age that they “will be contesting the charge”.

During the election time in November 2022, Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) took action to address poor behaviour.

Acting Electoral Commissioner, Dana Fleming, made a legal determination last year to ensure a safe and secure voting experience at all voting locations.

“The need to take this action is disappointing, but unfortunately necessary. The safety of voters and our election staff is our priority.”

The 57-year-old played 283 senior games for Footscray, which later became the Western Bulldogs.

His son Tom Liberatore is expected to play his 200th AFL match on Saturday for the Bulldogs and Port Adelaide match at Adelaide Oval.

