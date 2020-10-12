AFL Announces Huge All-Aussie Line-Up Of Grand Final Entertainment

The AFL has announced a stack of artists from Queensland as well as all across Australia will perform at the 2020 AFL grand final.

The line-up features DMA’S, Sheppard, Cub Sport, Andrew Stockdale, and Electric Fields featuring Thelma Plum and Busby Marou.

Sheppard will perform at half time, while the line-up also includes the previously announced Queensland Symphony Orchestra, plus Mike Brady singing Up There Cazaly.

DMA'S will also perform fresh off a cracking live performance at Triple M's Garage Sessions for Oztober.

“On the back of an All-Australian line-up at last year’s Grand Final, we know there is incredible support to bring together local talent again this year," AFL general manager of commercial Kylie Rogers said.

“We have some of the best of Australia’s musical talent performing, with a unique sound and collection of voices – from the Torres Strait down to the south-coast – we’re proud to be delivering another All-Australian billing for the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final."