AFL Approve James Hird's Return To Coaching

Tom Browne has reported this morning that the AFL approves the prospect of James Hird returning to the senior coaching ranks.

Hird is currently working with GWS and is being touted as a potential replacement for Leon Cameron if the Giants decide to part ways with the current coach.

Browne spoke with Gillon McLachlan about the possibility of Hird returning to the senior coaching ranks.

"Would the AFL support him coaching at senior level again?"

Triple M's Ross Lyon sparked the debate last night when he told Footy Classified that he 'didn't think it would be good governance' to allow Hird to lead a AFL team following the supplements fall out.

Leon Cameron is still out of contract at the end of the season. Browne also reported that his management are seeking a one-year extension.

