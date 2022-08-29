AFL Boss Backs Push For Tasmanian Team As Decision Looms Closer

As the initial August 31 deadline looms for a decision regarding the bid for Tasmania to home the AFL’s 19th side, league CEO Gillon McLachlan has shared the support he has heard from fans for the side.

It is one of the first times McLachlan has publicly glowingly supported Tasmania’s $150 million bid for the license.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Tasmania Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

McLachlan said to NewsCorp on Friday he had personally spoken with football fans and stakeholders while travelling and noted everyone was quite clear on what they wanted.

“When I go around talking publicly, which I do a lot, I always ask the question ‘who’s supportive?’,” he said.

“And more than 80 per cent of every room I’ve spoken to wants a team in Tassie.

“These [fans] are Victorians or South Australians or Western Australians, and not only do they want to see Tasmania in the competition, they see themselves in Tasmania, and their team playing down there.”

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff said McLachlan’s statements were facts, with over 90,000 people signing the online petition at believetasmanian.com.au.

The final touches are being made to the bid before it goes to the 18 AFL clubs to view and vote on whether they support the inclusion of another team.

The Tasmanian Government remains confident their bid will be successful, however is seeking from the AFL a date in which the decision can be expected to be announced.

Rockliff said he was in “constant contact” with McLachlan, and said he understood the vote could still happen before the end of the month and they were still in negotiations.

However, with only two days left in August, Tasmania’s Sports Minister Nic Street called for an exact date for the vote.

“If they are not going to meet the August 31 deadline, then we would like a firm date when a decision will be made."

“Everything they have communicated to us has been positive. We still believe in the bid, we still think we are going to get a yes, but, we would like to know when exactly that will be so we can put some planning in place for the introduction of a team.”

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: