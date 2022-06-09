AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan Heads To Tasmania To Discuss 19th Team

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan will arrive in Tasmania today to continue conversations to establish the state’s own football team.

McLachlan will meet with the state’s premier Jeremy Rockliff and AFL Tasmania’s Damian Gill, where it is planned Rockliff will confirm there is an allocation of $150 million for a new side, but nothing for a relocated team.

Rockliff said the state is ready to walk away from its bid should the AFL attempt to rehome a Victorian team to Tasmania.

“Our $150m bid is for a stand-alone Tasmanian AFL team only,” Rockliff told News Corp.

“We have been clear from the get-go that Tasmanians are not interested in a team that has half its heart in Melbourne. Granting Tasmania its own licence is the only way the AFL can be a truly national competition; Tasmanians will accept nothing less."

The trip this week will be the first in-person interaction between McLachlan and Rockliff since he was elected Tasmania’s premier.

