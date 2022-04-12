AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan Resigns As Search For Successor Begins

AFL head honcho Gillon McLachlan spoke to the media on Tuesday, addressing his intentions to resign from the job at season's end.

An emotional McLachlan held back tears as he shared reasoning for his departure after nine years on the job.

AFL Commission Chairman Richard Goyder joined McLachlan during the press conference, outlining key processes that'll be ticked off before the vacancy is filled.

"Throughout his time as CEO, Gillon has focused on the supporters, ensuring the game remained affordable and accessible," Goyder said.

Goyder outlined there'll be a new broadcast deal for the men's and women's competition beyond 2024, in addition to a collective bargaining agreement for its players

A completion of the review into a Tasmanian team will also be determined before the conclusion of the season.

"Gill has given advance notice of the timing of his departure but is committed to working with his team to finalise a big strategic agenda in 2022 with a number of key strategic initiatives that – once resolved – will ensure we have the balance to set up all levels of football for growth over the next 10 years." - Chairman Richard Goyder

Goyder outlined the AFL's intentions to undertake a "rigorous process" to pinpoint successful candidates to replace McLachlan.

"Gill has built a strong executive team internally, but this is an important decision and we will undertake a rigorous process to ensure we have the best person to take over the role."

McLachlan spoke on the privilege to work as CEO of the league during a challenging period, and why he feels now is the time to allow the next candidate to make their mark.

"I came into this role because I am passionate about football and the way it connects people in local communities right across the country and I will leave with that love even stronger than it was," he said.

"Football is an intrinsic part of life and I have seen that first-hand at community club level and in working for the AFL over the past 20 years."

