AFL Clubs To Be Run On 'Skeleton Staff' After Big Football Department Cuts

The Hot Breakfast's footy news breaker Tom Browne revealed this morning that AFL clubs will need to make significant cuts to their workforce when footy returns.

Browne reported that due to the league taking out a loan worth $400 million, clubs will be forced to make significant cuts to their football departments.

LISTEN HERE:

"It means there (are) very, very conscious cost cuts which can have an impact on people across the industry unfortunately," Browne said.

"It's my understanding that when footy comes back... that the football departments will have only 20 or 25 football staff in them.

"It's effectively a skeleton staff, because the AFL is running on fumes."

Luke Darcy conceded that although it is a shame that many highly credentialed people will be out of a job, that it creates an opportunity for industry professionals to help develop players at grassroots level.

If you missed it this morning, the Sheik of Tweak Shane Warne joined the Hot Breakfast! Catch the full chat here: