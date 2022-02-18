AFL Confirm 100% Capacity For All Victorian Venues

After two long years of COVID-interrupted seasons, the AFL are preparing for footy fans to pack out stadiums, confirming they have scrapped crowd limits.

Each of MCG, Marvel Stadium, GMHBA Stadium and Mars Stadium will operate at 100%.

Fans will flock to stadiums in a massive Footy Festival in Victoria.

The final round of the NAB AFL Women's season will be played in Melbourne by the 10 Victorian sides, with five matches in five days.

Following the AFLW regular season closure, the 2022 men's season will kick off with a rematch of the 2021 Grand Final between Melbourne and Western Bulldogs at MCG on a special Wednesday night. The Demons will unfurl their first flag in 64 years.

The traditional match between Carlton and Richmond will then take place at the MCG on Thursday March 17. Round One will continue in Melbourne on the Friday night as St Kilda and Collingwood do battle.

The annual AFL Country Game, Geelong will host Essendon at the MCG on Saturday afternoon. Hawthorn and Melbourne will cap off the first week of action in Melbourne, also at the home of footy on Sunday March 20.

"We want to get big crowds back to the footy, the weekly ritual of being able to go to a game and the sense of community it creates, connecting families and friends is something we have missed in the state," AFL Chief Executive Officer Gillon McLachlan said.

