AFL Confirm Fixture Changes For Round 15 Matches

Fans will need to adjust to slight changes made by the AFL on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of movements for the Round 15 fixture.

The league confirmed the Sydney-Port Adelaide contest has been brought forward from the 7:40pm (AEST) time-slot, to be played at 4:35pm (AEST) - which will allow the Swans to fly out of the state on the same day.

Melbourne games return to the Saturday afternoon fixture, Collingwood-Fremantle at Marvel Stadium has been brought forward three hours to be played at 1:45pm (AEST).

Carlton's home game on Sunday against Adelaide has been moved forward to 4:10pm (AEST) to assist with the Crows departing the state.

AFL fixture boss, Travis Auld said the growing situation of border closures and state restrictions will continue to be managed when necessary.

“While we continue to navigate challenges as a result of the ongoing pandemic, our aim remains to maintain the match-ups as fixtured,” Mr Auld said.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation across the country and we thank everyone in the game for their patience and understanding as we worked through finalising arrangements for Round 15.”

Catch up on the latest headlines on The National Briefing. Available on LiSTNR.