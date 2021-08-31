AFL Confirm Perth As Grand Final Venue

The AFL have confirmed the venue for the Grand Final, now locked in for Perth's Optus Stadium in front of a projected full capacity crowd!

The Melbourne Cricket Ground has been ruled out for the second year running, amid covid concerns.

AFL boss Gill McLachlan says the stadium's infrastructure and flare makes Perth the perfect choice of venue.

"West Australian footy fans are as passionate as any in the country. And the stadium in Perth with a capacity crowd of 60,000 in attendance will be an amazing spectacle." McLachlan said.

The match is locked in for September 25, but a timeslot is yet to be finalised.

Victorian sports Minister Martin Pakula says they wanted to give Victoria every chance before a decision was made.

"We held on for as long as we possibly could, we had to get to a decision point and unfortunately this is that decision." Pakula said.

The penultimate game will be followed by the Brownlow medal ceremony, which is also making a move to Perth.

"The announcement today gives us the clarity and time needed to deliver the competing clubs and fans, the best Grand Final experience possible." McLachlan said.

