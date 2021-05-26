AFL Confirm Positive Case From Essendon And North Melbourne Clash

The AFL have confirmed that a fan from the Essendon and North Melbourne match has returned a positive case.

Approximately 33,000 were in attendance at Marvel Stadium on Sunday - the league released a statement further explaining the situation.

"All patrons who were sitting on Level 1 in-between Aisles 5 and 28 or Level 3 in-between Aisles 6 and 29 are being contacted by the Victorian Government and asked to immediately get tested and isolate until they receive a negative test.

"The Department of Health are also asking anyone else who attended the game and were seated outside of the area's listed to monitor for symptoms and to get tested if symptoms develop," a statement from the AFL on Wednesday night.

This comes after news of a positive case from a fan who attended the MCG for last Sunday's Collingwood and Port Adelaide match - forcing fans from the event to go get tested and isolate immediately.

Authorities are investigating the two events, with CCTV footage set to be used for contract tracing.

There is no word on crowd sizes for the upcoming round 12 matches, with Victorian clubs being sent into a snap lockdown in preparation.

The AFL, in conjunction with Marvel Stadium say they have prepared for this situation, with the relevant QR codes and ticketing data recorded for all fans who came through the gates.

"Marvel Stadium undertakes cleaning of the venue after each match and, out of an abundance of caution, a deep clean of the identified zone is now being undertaken.

"We remind all fans attending this week's round of matches to ensure they scan the QR code in stadiums to further assist with the ongoing management of the pandemic," the AFL's statement read.

