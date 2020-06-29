AFL Round 5 Fixture Re-Shuffle

The AFL has confirmed a number of changes ahead of this weekend.

They have been forced to postpone the clash between Richmond & West Coast that was supposed to go ahead on Thursday night due to travel restrictions into Queensland.

As a result Carlton & St Kilda will move from the 1.45pm Saturday time slot play on Thursday night at Marvel Stadium.

West Coast will now play Sydney on Saturday afternoon, while Richmond will face the Dees on Sunday.

Updated Round 5 Fixture:

Thursday night - Carlton v St Kilda (Marvel) 7.40pm

Friday night - Collingwood v Essendon (MCG) 7.50pm

Saturday afternoon - West Coast v Sydney (Metricon) 1.45pm

Saturday twilight - Geelong vs Gold Coast (GMHBA) 4.35pm

Saturday night - Bulldogs v North Melbourne (Marvel) 7.40pm

Saturday night - Brisbane v Port Adelaide (Gabba) 7.40pm

Sunday afternoon - Adelaide v Fremantle (Metricon) 1.05pm

Sunday afternoon - Melbourne v Richmond (MCG) 3.35pm

Sunday night - GWS v Hawthorn (GIANTS) 6.10pm

