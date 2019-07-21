AFL Confirm That The Free Kick To Oscar McInerney Was The Wrong Decision

The AFL have clarified the crucial decision that decided last night's nail-biting clash between North Melbourne and Brisbane.

The league deemed the 'blocking' free kick awarded to Brisbane's Oscar McInerney straight in front of goal in the dying seconds was the wrong call.

In a statement released by the umpiring department, the AFL admitted that the free kick should not have been awarded to Brisbane and that North Melbourne should have been paid the mark.

“The AFL Umpiring Department advises the free kick awarded to Brisbane Lions’ Oscar McInerney against North Melbourne’s Scott Thompson in the fourth quarter of last night’s match at The Gabba was incorrect,” the statement reads.

This decision could potentially cost North Melbourne a place in the finals, while Brisbane have majorly benefitted from the four points as they now sit in second position.