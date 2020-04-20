AFL Could Push Cricket Out Of The MCG This Summer

Tom Browne reported this morning that the MCG have plans to host AFL games and the Grand Final if the season is pushed back beyond September.

On the back of Caroline Wilson's mail on Footy Classified that Cricket Australia have no contract for the Boxing Day Test this summer, it opens the door for the AFL to take over a portion of the cricket season.

Browne told the Hot Breakfast that with the T20 World Cup also in jeopardy, this may allow the AFL to take over the MCG and play footy into late spring/early summer.

He reported that the MCG are still very keen to host this year's Grand Final and it could come at cricket's expense.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to start on the 18th of October with no official announcement made about it's future.