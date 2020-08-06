AFL Debutant's Mum Had The Most Hilarious Reaction To His First Game News

Collingwood debutant, Trey Ruscoe, has had his limelight stolen by none other than his very own mother!

You see, he called his Mum on FaceTime to tell her that he was about to play his first game with Collingwood. First off, she ripped into him for not calling her enough!

Trey then said he had something to tell her and she was all like, "what have you done?".

Well, she wasn't quite expecting him to tell her that he was about to debut. But the best bit was her reaction.

His mum absolutely ROASTED him saying, "Did the whole team fall over or something, did they?"



Watch the hilarious chat below:

She's definitely stolen his thunder!

