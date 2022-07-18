AFL & eSafety Launch New Campaign To #PlayitFairOnline

The AFL has signed an agreement with the nation's eSafety commission to help improve online security.

The new agreement with Australia’s eSafety Commissioner aims to enhance online safety for AFL players, fans as well as the broader community and to raise awareness of the steps Australians can take to #PlayItFairOnline.

AFL Executive General Manager Inclusion and Social Policy, Tanya Hosch said social media platforms continue to be used as a tool for abuse, hate, and discrimination targeting players, umpires and staff.

“The AFL wants all players, staff, fans, and footy families from the grassroots to the elite level to be safe in the AFL environment, and that includes online,” Ms. Hosch said.

“AFL and AFLW players have too often been the targets of racist, sexist, homophobic and other forms of online abuse, including some of the biggest stars in our game. This has no place in our game.

“Online abuse is harmful and can seriously impact the wellbeing and mental health of individuals, families and communities, so we take seriously, our responsibility and opportunity to strengthen and enhance our partnership with eSafety and stand together to say this is never ok," she said.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said partnering up with the AFL promises to be a game-changer.

“Increasingly, we’re finding the cheapest seats in the house are behind a keyboard: as the game has moved online, it’s unleashed a torrent of abuse which can be very personal and unrelenting,” Ms. Inman Grant said.

“Through this partnership, eSafety and the AFL are taking a united stance against online abuse and saying, ‘enough is enough’. Hate speech and harmful personal attacks have no place in sport or any other arena.

“When you see abuse online, whether it’s targeting players, umpires, staff or fans, we need everyone in the AFL community to stand up and send a message that it won’t be tolerated," she said.

"Individuals who are targeted by serious online abuse or cyberbullying can also report it to us at esafety.gov.au so we can help get the content taken down.”

The campaign launch will kick off on 22 July, as Fremantle take on Richmond in round 19 clash at Marvel Stadium.

It follows Fremantle taking action last week against a supporter for racially vilifying two of their players, Michael Walters and Michael Frederick.

The #PlayitFairOnline campaign features the support of AFL and AFLW players, including Fremantle’s Walters, as well as Chelsea Randall, Chad Wingard and Jack Graham.

For more advice on staying safe online and information on how to report serious online abuse, visit esafety.gov.au

