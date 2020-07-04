AFL Fixture Boss Travis Auld On How Long Victorian Clubs Will Have To Be In Hubs

AFL fixture boss Travis Auld explained how long Victorian clubs will have to be in hubs on the Saturday Rub today.

“Is it fair to say, Trav, that we’re looking at a further three round for this hub life of the clubs that will now be leaving Victoria as of Monday?” Damian Barrett asked.

“I think that’s right,” Auld said.

“A bit learning from the first lot of clubs, the WA and SA clubs, was that they’re ok forr being away from home as long as the facilities are right, but they just want some certainty in relation to the timing.

“So this time around we said let’s lock in I think it’s around 32 days, five games.

“We don’t know what it’s gonna look like at the end of that, but we’re promising that we’ll get that 32 days done, get everyone back home and then reset.”

Auld couldn’t guarantee what the reset will look like, however.

“Something might happen between now and then, so nothing’s absolutely certain,” he said.

“I think that’s one thing we do know from the first five rounds, but certainly we’ll continue to reassess as things change… if things don’t change in Victoria in terms of the border restrictions then maybe we do bring them back, maybe we need to look at a split round or a bye, I’m not sure.”

Auld also discussed the potential for the grand final to be pushed back, a possible Darwin hub, when we could see fixtures for round 8 onwards and more.

