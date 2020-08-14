AFL Fixtures Rounds 14-17

New block of fixtures is in

Article heading image for AFL Fixtures Rounds 14-17

Round 14

Thursday August 27

Hawthorn v Essendon, Adelaide Oval (4.40pm) (All times AEST)

Richmond v West Coast, Metricon Stadium, (7:10pm)

 

Friday August 28

Western Bulldogs v Geelong, Metricon Stadium (7:50pm)

 

Saturday August 29

Port Adelaide v Sydney, Adelaide Oval (1:45pm)

Fremantle v GWS, Optus Stadium (4:35pm)

Melbourne v St Kilda, TIO Traeger Park (7:40pm)

 

Sunday August 30

Carlton v Collingwood, Gabba (3:35pm)

Gold Coast v North Melbourne (6:10pm)

BYES: Adelaide, Brisbane

 

Round 15

Tuesday September 1

Hawthorn v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval (5:40pm)

West Coast v Essendon, Gabba (8:10pm)

 

Wednesday September 2

Richmond v Fremantle, Metricon Stadium (7:10pm)

 

Thursday September 3

Sydney v Melbourne, Cazaly’s Stadium (4:40pm)

GWS v Carlton, Metricon Stadium (7:10pm)

 

Friday September 4

Brisbane v Collingwood, Gabba (7:50pm)


BYES: Geelong, Gold Coast, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!

 

Round 16

Saturday September 5

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium (7:40pm)

 

Sunday September 6

St Kilda v Hawthorn, Metricon Stadium (1:05pm)

Geelong v Essendon, Gabba (3:35pm)

Western Bulldogs v West Coast, Metricon Stadium (6:10pm)

 

Monday September 7

Melbourne v Fremantle, Cazaly’s Stadium (7:10pm)

 

Tuesday September 8

Adelaide v GWS, Adelaide Oval (5:40pm)

Carlton v Sydney, Metricon Stadium (8.10pm)

 

Wednesday September 9

Brisbane v Gold Coast, Gabba (7:10pm)

BYES: Collingwood, Richmond

 

Round 17

Thursday September 10

St Kilda v West Coast, Gabba (7:10pm)

 

Friday September 11

Geelong v Richmond, Metricon Stadium (7:50pm))

 

Saturday September 12

North Melbourne v Fremantle, Metricon Stadium (1:45pm)

Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval (4:35pm)

GWS v Melbourne, Gabba (7:40pm)

 

Sunday September 13

Carlton v Adelaide, Metricon (1:05pm)

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval, (3:35pm)

Sydney v Brisbane, Cazaly’s Stadium (6:10pm)

 

Monday September 14

Collingwood v Gold Coast, Gabba (7:10pm)

Round 18

All stadiums, dates and times TBC

Adelaide vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Carlton

Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide

Essendon vs. Melbourne

Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn vs. Gold Coast

North Melbourne vs. West Coast

St Kilda vs. GWS

Sydney vs. Geelong

Triple M Footy Newsroom

19 hours ago

Article by:

Triple M Footy Newsroom

AFL Fixture
Listen Live!
AFL Fixture
AFL Fixture
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs