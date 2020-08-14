AFL Fixtures Rounds 14-17
New block of fixtures is in
Round 14
Thursday August 27
Hawthorn v Essendon, Adelaide Oval (4.40pm) (All times AEST)
Richmond v West Coast, Metricon Stadium, (7:10pm)
Friday August 28
Western Bulldogs v Geelong, Metricon Stadium (7:50pm)
Saturday August 29
Port Adelaide v Sydney, Adelaide Oval (1:45pm)
Fremantle v GWS, Optus Stadium (4:35pm)
Melbourne v St Kilda, TIO Traeger Park (7:40pm)
Sunday August 30
Carlton v Collingwood, Gabba (3:35pm)
Gold Coast v North Melbourne (6:10pm)
BYES: Adelaide, Brisbane
Round 15
Tuesday September 1
Hawthorn v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval (5:40pm)
West Coast v Essendon, Gabba (8:10pm)
Wednesday September 2
Richmond v Fremantle, Metricon Stadium (7:10pm)
Thursday September 3
Sydney v Melbourne, Cazaly’s Stadium (4:40pm)
GWS v Carlton, Metricon Stadium (7:10pm)
Friday September 4
Brisbane v Collingwood, Gabba (7:50pm)
BYES: Geelong, Gold Coast, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs
Round 16
Saturday September 5
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium (7:40pm)
Sunday September 6
St Kilda v Hawthorn, Metricon Stadium (1:05pm)
Geelong v Essendon, Gabba (3:35pm)
Western Bulldogs v West Coast, Metricon Stadium (6:10pm)
Monday September 7
Melbourne v Fremantle, Cazaly’s Stadium (7:10pm)
Tuesday September 8
Adelaide v GWS, Adelaide Oval (5:40pm)
Carlton v Sydney, Metricon Stadium (8.10pm)
Wednesday September 9
Brisbane v Gold Coast, Gabba (7:10pm)
BYES: Collingwood, Richmond
Round 17
Thursday September 10
St Kilda v West Coast, Gabba (7:10pm)
Friday September 11
Geelong v Richmond, Metricon Stadium (7:50pm))
Saturday September 12
North Melbourne v Fremantle, Metricon Stadium (1:45pm)
Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval (4:35pm)
GWS v Melbourne, Gabba (7:40pm)
Sunday September 13
Carlton v Adelaide, Metricon (1:05pm)
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval, (3:35pm)
Sydney v Brisbane, Cazaly’s Stadium (6:10pm)
Monday September 14
Collingwood v Gold Coast, Gabba (7:10pm)
Round 18
All stadiums, dates and times TBC
Adelaide vs. Richmond
Brisbane vs. Carlton
Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide
Essendon vs. Melbourne
Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn vs. Gold Coast
North Melbourne vs. West Coast
St Kilda vs. GWS
Sydney vs. Geelong