AFL Hub Concept To Be Decided On May 10th
New development.
Footy news breaker Tom Browne reported on the Hot Breakfast this morning that a decision on the AFL's 'Hub' concept will go in front of a national cabinet on May 10th.
The league are working closely with health officials & the government to get the new format signed off on so the season can continue.
If it is approved then the season could recommence by late June/early July.
The AFL are being very vigilant that the 'Hub' concept is water tight and would be compliant with all local Covid-19 measures.
Browne couldn't confirm where the Hubs would be located just yet, but floated that the Gold Coast has emerged as a contender.