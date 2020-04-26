AFL Hub Concept To Be Decided On May 10th

Footy news breaker Tom Browne reported on the Hot Breakfast this morning that a decision on the AFL's 'Hub' concept will go in front of a national cabinet on May 10th.

The league are working closely with health officials & the government to get the new format signed off on so the season can continue. 

If it is approved then the season could recommence by late June/early July. 

The AFL are being very vigilant that the 'Hub' concept is water tight and would be compliant with all local Covid-19 measures. 

Browne couldn't confirm where the Hubs would be located just yet, but floated that the Gold Coast has emerged as a contender. 

