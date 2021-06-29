AFL Hubs Back On The Agenda As Clubs Fly Into Melbourne

Hubs are back on the agenda for various AFL teams, with plans to form a Victorian 'base' as the nation battles with ongoing COVID concerns.

Each of Gold Coast, Brisbane, Fremantle and West Coast are escaping their state’s COVID restrictions by flying interstate in an attempt to save the season from turmoil.

16 of the 18 clubs will now be based in Melbourne with the league confident they will achieve a full season of matches.

Boarding on chartered flights, the four clubs have flown into Melbourne in preparation for further fixture changes.

Marvel Stadium in Docklands has become the new venue for the opening match of round 16 this week, as Gold Coast come up against Richmond.

Fremantle’s clash with Carlton is likely to be relocated from Perth’s Optus Stadium as a result of border closure. The potential venue is between two options, Geelong or Tasmania.

Chief executive of the Dockers, Simon Garlick said it’s a difficult time but admits the team are ready for anything.

“There’s an element of plan for the worst, and hope for the best,” Garlick said prior to the flight from Perth to Melbourne.

AFL fixture boss Travis Auld said the decision to have Victoria as the ‘base’ ahead of schedule changes was made to keep the evolving situation under control.

“We will continue to remain adaptable as the season progresses in a constantly changing environment,” Auld said.

“While COVID-19 continues to impact the community, we will work closely with state governments, health officials, our clubs and our players to ensure the best possible outcome for everyone in the game.”

