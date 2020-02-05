AFL Induct Six New Life Members

The AFL have confirmed that six new people will be receive AFL Life Membership.

Geelong skipper Joel Selwood, Melbourne champion Nathan Jones & the recently retired Hawthorn legend Jarryd Roughead have received automatic membership due to playing 300 AFL games.

Three others were also awarded life membership for 'Special Service to the Game'.

Former Essendon/Melbourne CEO Peter Jackson, women’s football trailblazer Debbie Lee and West Coast Eagles Life Member Ian Miller.

Congratulations to all recipients!

Gillon McLachlan joined the Hot Breakfast this morning and addressed his future as AFL CEO.