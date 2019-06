The Beverley Football Club presents

An evening with Kevin Sheedy!

Thursday the 6th of June, 7pm onwards at the Freemasons Tavern!

Tickets are $25 per person, kids under 12 are FREE!

Tickets to be purchased at the door!

Hear from one of the AFL's all time greats.

Kevin Sheedy has been synonymous with spreading the gospel about our indigenous game to new audiences and has a record second to none as a player and coach

Don't miss this!