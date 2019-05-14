AFL Legend David Parkin Hitting Bendigo To Raise Money For Prostate Cancer

The Hall of Fame Coach helping Bendigo Health

14 May 2019

Article heading image for AFL Legend David Parkin Hitting Bendigo To Raise Money For Prostate Cancer

VFL Premiership winner and AFL Premiership coach David Parkin will be in Bendigo Tuesday 21st of May to help raise money for prostate cancer with the Bendigo Region Lions Club. 

The prostate cancer ambassador will entertain the crowd with footy stories, as well as his own experiences with prostate cancer, having had his prostate removed due to cancer in 2009.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in Australian men, with over 17,000 new cases every year.

All money raised will go to Bendigo Health to help with the cost of a new prostate cancer detection machine. 

A portion of the bar and meals will also go towards this cause 

Event Details 
Tuesday May 21st - 7PM
Bendigo Stadium Bistro 
Bookings can be made direct with the Bendigo Stadium on 5440 6200 

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs