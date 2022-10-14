AFL Pride Round Recommended To Combat Homophobic Language Used In Male Sport

A new study is calling on the AFL to follow in the example of the AFLW and adopt a league-wide Pride round.

In a joint study from Monash University and VicHealth, clubs which held Pride Cup intervention (pride rounds), were compared to clubs which did not have any interventions in place.

It found while there were no significant differences in homophobic attitudes between the testing groups, there was significant differences in measures of homophobic language use and efficacy to react against homophobic language.

“The men’s AFL is the only major men’s professional sport in the world to have never had a player come out as gay or bisexual, including after retirement,” lead researcher Dr Erik Denison said.

“The frequent use of homophobic language by players in the VFL and at amateur clubs would make players feel unsafe and unwelcome to play the sport.

“There is an urgent need to find effective ways to stop men and boys from using homophobic language when they are playing sports. This language is very harmful to the mental health of LGBTQ+ sport participants.

“The men’s AFL needs to follow the lead of women and adopt Pride Games across the entire league, and it should also work with amateur clubs to support these games to be adopted at all levels of the game.”

The full report can be viewed here.

