AFL Reacts To Cost Of Living Crisis

The AFL says it is making games more affordable by freezing prices for General Admission tickets for all matches at the MCG and Marvel Stadium for 2023.

Listen now:

Adults will be able to access home and away tickets for $27, it will be $18 for Concessions, and $5 for Children. Kids under four years old have free entry.

Family tickets, including two Adults and two Children are available for $54, for all home and away season games at the MCG and Marvel Stadium.

As for this season, the AFL has made a controversial decision to reintroduce physical paper tickets.

Ron Issko, the president of the AFL Fans Association, said the form of tickets was one of the biggest issues they heard from fans.

“Why do we go from membership cards, barcodes, and paper tickets that we can swipe at the gate to only digital ticketing? We mentioned it to the AFL, fans mentioned it to the AFL, and the AFL has listened,” Issko said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits: