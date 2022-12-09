AFL Release Details For New Gather Round Concept

The AFL has confirmed scheduling for next year's newly established 'Gather Round' - an additional round to be played across South Australia.

All clubs will feature across four days, with two double headers fictured for Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide will host Carlton to kick-start Round 5 at Adelaide Oval, while Richmond and Sydney feature at the same stadium 24 hours later.

A total of six matches will be played at the home venue of the Power and the Crows, two at SANFL ground Norwood Oval and one at Mount Barker's Summit Sports and Rec Park.

AFL executive general manager of fixturing, Travis Auld said the historic round is a great chance for the competition to come together.

"South Australians love their footy, and with no SANFL or metropolitan community matches that weekend, we are hoping they also come and experience what will be a great four days of celebration, fun and a true festival of footy," Auld said.

Adelaide captain Rory Sloane said the South Australia footy community will get behind the action-packed weekend.

"I love this place, I love this city, and what South Australia has to offer. I hope everyone coming over has a chance to see how beautiful this state is," he said.

"I think that will be the best thing about it - for Adelaide to put itself on show because it has a lot to offer." - Rory Sloane

"Not just with sport ... I hope people get out in the city and the surrounding areas like the Barossa, the Hills, the Fleurieu Peninsula. Just spend a bit of time and explore South Australia because it is a beautiful state."

