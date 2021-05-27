AFL Release Fixture Changes Ahead Of Round 11

AFL officials held a crisis meeting on Thursday afternoon, outlining how the latest Melbourne lockdown impacts this weekend's matches.

In the press conference, AFL boss Gillon McLachlan announced several changes to the upcoming matches as the league prepare for Sir Doug Nicholls rounds, adding that there are "a lot of moving parts in the last 24 hours".

As the Victorian government imposed several restrictions and guidelines, clubs have been forced to act quickly as the league faces an immediate challenge to successfully pull off major rescheduling.

“Our league and competition have successfully moved through similar situations,” McLachlan said in a press conference.

“Our team is well-prepared and well-organised."

Marvel Stadium's blockbuster clash between Western Bulldogs and Melbourne will be played in an open-roof environment with no crowds in attendance.

The first game which was reported to be postponed between Hawthorn and Gold Coast in Darwin has now been shifted to the SCG, with the Saturday time-slot remaining.

Richmond plan to flee the state, heading to Sydney for their contest against Adelaide which will now be played at GIANTS Stadium.

The remaining interstate games will go as planned, with more information on round 12 and 13 to be confirmed by the league.

