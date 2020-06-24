AFL Releases Fixture For Round 6

The AFL has released another round of the AFL fixture, which will be the last round before West Coast and Fremantle return to WA.

ROUND 6

Thursday July 9

St Kilda vs. Geelong (Marvel Stadium), 7:40 pm AEST

Friday July 10

Collingwood vs. Brisbane (MCG), 7:50 pm AEST

Saturday July 11

Fremantle vs. Melbourne (Gabba), 12:35 pm AEST

West Coast vs. Adelaide (Metricon), 3:055 pm AEST

Hawthorn vs. Gold Coast (MCG), 6:05 pm AEST

Essendon vs. Western Bulldogs (Marvel), 7:40 pm AEST

Sunday July 12

Port Adelaide vs. GWS (Metricon), 1:05 pm AEST

Carlton vs. Sydney (MCG), 3:35 pm AEST

North Melbourne vs. Richmond (Marvel), 6:10 pm AEST