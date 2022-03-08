AFL Reveal COVID Contingency Plan For 2022

The Australian Football League has revealed its COVID contingency plan in preparation for the season, which gets underway in 10 days.

All clubs will nominate a group of up to 20 'top-up' players by Friday, accessed through affiliated state team's or next-generation programs.

If any list drops to 30 available players - as a result of COVID protocols - they may activate a nominated player from their contingency list to train with the senior side.

Then, if the number falls again to below 28 available players, the club affected have the opportunity to select the chosen player for an AFL match.

However, the AFL say clubs must prioritise currently-listed players who are healthy first. The top-up list can only be used for COVID-impacted situations, not for general injuries.

Newly appointed AFL GM of football, Brad Scott says clubs are working with state leagues to ensure the rule is used properly and effectively.

"In a national sport, played across many states and territories, we need to be able to adapt, and adapt quickly to the COVID-19 conditions at any one time at locations where home teams are based, or away teams are travelling to," Scott said.

"These guidelines help us achieve that while providing potential opportunities for talented players plying their craft in state league competitions to play football at the elite level.

"Through these guidelines, we have worked together with state leagues to ensure minimal impact or disruption to their respective competitions.

