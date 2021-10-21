AFL Reveal Vaccine Mandate Policy For 2022 Season

All AFL and AFLW staff and players must follow the football vaccination policy to play in the upcoming 2022 season.

The league announced on Thursday a 'no jab, no play' policy for all members of football programs.

Any player or staff who refuses to receive the vaccine will be disallowed from training and game day operations.

Those with a medical reason are exempt from the ruling, which requires all players to be immunised with the COVID vaccine before returning to summer training.

The executive GM of football, Andrew Dillon said the policy is a path to the league's commitment to protecting the health and safety of players, staff and the widespread community.

"The uptake of AFL industry people being vaccinated has so far been extremely encouraging and we are very pleased the overwhelming majority of our players, coaches, staff members across the AFL and the 18 clubs have at the very least received their first vaccination shot," Dillon said.



"We will continue to work with the AFLPA to provide all players further support and guidance through the evolving situation."

