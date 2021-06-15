AFL Scheduling Tasmanian Games A 'Big Win' For State

The AFL confirmed the move from Melbourne to Tasmania for two matches in round 14, as Melbourne continues to deal with COVID numbers.

Tasmanian premier Peter Gutwein said the decision to host two key matches is "a win for Tassie football fans".

North Melbourne will play Brisbane at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, and old-rivals Hawthorn will face Essendon at Launceston's York Park venue.

The rescheduled games are a chance for Tasmanian fans to showcase to the league an ability to support with big crowds, with Gutwein saying it will be a "history making weekend" for Tasmania's shot at more attention within the code.

"The announcement from the AFL, follows positive constructive conversations throughout this week and across the weekend between the AFL, North Melbourne, Hawthorn and the Tasmanian Government while the COVID-19 situation in metropolitan Melbourne has been monitored," he said.

"I'd like to thank the AFL and both Hawthorn and North Melbourne Football Clubs for working so closely and constructively with the Tasmanian Government and our Public Health authorities to ensure these matches can proceed in a safe way in front of what we expect to be very strong crowds in Tasmania."

The AFL revealed that no change will be made to the Geelong-Bulldogs Friday night match, with the game to be played in front of no fans at Geelong.

All other matches will remain as scheduled, AFL fixture boss Travis Auld said its a positive that the league has shown it can be transparent through these challenging times.

"While it is disappointing we are unable to host games in front of crowds in Victoria during round 14, we hope the situation continues to trend favourably so we can welcome back members and supporters as soon as possible," Auld said.

"The decision to relocate two games to Hobart and Launceston, was made in close consultation with each respective home team and the Tasmanian Government having regard to the broader connection each home club has in Tasmania and to allow for members and supporters in Tasmania to attend the games.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation in Victoria and work the with Victorian Government and other state and territory governments, with the fixture remaining a week-to-week proposition for now."

Tickets for both matches will be released across the week, once made available, head to: www.ticketmaster.com.au/browse/afl-catid-711/sports-rid-10004

