AFL Star Patrick Dangerfield Saves A Victorian Family From Drowning

AFL Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield is being commended for his quick action after saving a Victorian family from drowning off Victoria’s Surf Coast.

Dangerfield was on the shore with his children at Moggs Creek when he saw an 11-year-old girl, her mother and her friend being dragged out to sea by a rip.

It was just before midday when witnesses say they saw the Cats player head out into the water with his board, paddling approximately 400 metres to reach the three swimmers.

Dangerfield managed to keep all three afloat with his board until rescue teams arrived.

Speaking to Triple M Adelaide’s Roo, Ditts & Loz, Dangerfield said the whole thing “happened pretty quickly”.

“There was pretty significant panic as you can imagine,” he said.

“It’s important not to be fearful of the ocean and still have a healthy respect for it because you never know it might be you one day in that situation where you just have to look out for other people in the community.” - Patrick Dangerfield

Dangerfield praised the local surf life saving club for their efforts in saving the trio from what could have been a terrible tragedy.

“Make sure you donate (to local surf lifesaving clubs)… if it wasn’t for those guys it would’ve been a different story.”

Eleven-year-old Josephine Felber was lucky enough to receive a home visit from the AFL star following the terrifying ordeal.

“I took the kids around there and dropped an Easter egg off and a boogie board because they lost theirs,” Dangerfield said.

The community have praised Dangerfield for his quick thinking and calmness during what Lifesaver Sam Ord said would have been an extremely stressful situation.

“When we arrived … Paddy was there and the little girl was on his surfboard. He was very attentive and seemed to be in good fitness, helping and coordinating the family and talking them through it,” he told The Age.

“While we don’t advise the public to do what he did, Paddy is a local who knows the area and knows his capabilities. It definitely wasn’t a rip current you want to be in.”

