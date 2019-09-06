AFL Star Raises Awareness For Mental Health In The GV

Mental health advocate and AFL premiership champion Wayne Schwass will will be dropping into Shepparton to take part in the Goulburn Valley Safety Group's Annual Safety Awards and Breakfast next month.

Having lived under the AFL spotlight, Wayne has continued on to a successful career in media where he's shared his personal struggles with mental illness in the workplace, leading him to become a passionate advocate for mental health.

Puka Up aims to raise awareness for mental health, emotional wellbeing and suicide prevention, providing a safe environment for anyone battling with mental health issues to have a conversation about it.

The Goulburn Valley Safety Group will be presenting the Annual GV Health and Safety Awards which will acknowledge local businesses and the safety initiatives they've implemented into their companies.

Nominations are still open for anyone wanting to nominate a local business for their innovative safety ideas. and will close by COB Monday, September 16th.

So jump online and book yourself a ticket to see AFL legend Wayne Schwass, tell his remarkable story! Follow the link for tickets.