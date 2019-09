AFL Teams: Finals Week One

West Coast v Essendon

Optus Stadium, Thursday September 5, 8:10 pm AEST

West Coast

IN

Nic Naitanui, Will Schofield, Mark Hutchings

OUT

Oscar Allen (Knee), Liam Duggan (Omitted), Jack Petruccelle (Omitted)

Essendon

IN

Dyson Heppell, Jake Stringer, Orazio Fantasia, Cale Hooker, Will Snelling

OUT

Martin Gleeson (Injured), Michael Hartley, Josh egley, Tom Jok, Dylan Clarke (all omitted)

Geelong v Collingwood

MCG, Friday September 6, 7:50 pm AEST

Geelong

Not yet named

Collingwood

Not yet named

GWS v Western Bulldogs

Giants Stadium, Saturday September 7, 3:20 pm AEST

GWS

Not yet named

Western Bulldogs

Not yet named

Brisbane v Richmond

Gabba, Saturday September 7, 7:25 pm AEST

Brisbane

Not yet named

Richmond

Not yet named