AFL Teams: Hawthorn/Adelaide & West Coast/Essendon

Hawthorn vs. Adelaide

Adelaide Oval, Tuesday September 1, 5:40 PM AEST

Hawthorn

IN: Ben Stratton, James Frawley, Jarman Impey, Mitch Lewis, Shaun Burgoyne

OUT: Jonathon Patton (Injured), Liam Shiels (Managed), Michael Hartley (Omitted), Sam Frost (Managed), Will Day (Managed)

Adelaide

IN: Brad Crouch, Daniel Talia

OUT: Ben Crocker (Omitted), Jordon Butts (Injured)

West Coast vs. Essendon

Gabba, Tuesday September 1, 8:10 PM AEST

West Coast

IN: Jack Redden, Jackson Nelson, Lewis Jetta, Oscar Allen

OUT: Jamie Cripps (Rested), Jarrod Brander (Omitted), Josh Kennedy (Injured), Nic Reid (Omitted)

Essendon

IN: Dyson Heppell, Michael Hurley, Sam Draper

OUT: Andrew Phillips (Omitted), Brayden Ham (Omitted), Mason Redman (Omitted)