AFL Teams: Hawthorn/Essendon & Richmond/West Coast

Hawthorn v Essendon

Thursday August 27, Adelaide Oval, 4.40pm AEST

Hawthorn

In: D.Minchington, Jack Gunston, Jon Ceglar
Out: Ben Stratton (managed), Shaun Burgoyne (managed), Jarman Impey (foot)

Essendon

In: Cale Hooker, Joe Daniher, Andrew Phillips
Out: Tom Bellchambers (knee), Aaron Francis (hamstring), Sam Draper (managed)

Richmond v West Coast

Thursday August 27, Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

Richmond

In: Toby Nankervis, Thomson Dow
Out: Sydney Stack (hip), Mabior Chol (omitted)

West Coast

In: Bailey Williams, Mark Hutchings
Out: Oscar Allen (glute), Jackson Nelson (shoulder)

26 August 2020

