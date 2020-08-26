AFL Teams: Hawthorn/Essendon & Richmond/West Coast
Hawthorn v Essendon
Thursday August 27, Adelaide Oval, 4.40pm AEST
Hawthorn
In: D.Minchington, Jack Gunston, Jon Ceglar
Out: Ben Stratton (managed), Shaun Burgoyne (managed), Jarman Impey (foot)
Essendon
In: Cale Hooker, Joe Daniher, Andrew Phillips
Out: Tom Bellchambers (knee), Aaron Francis (hamstring), Sam Draper (managed)
Richmond v West Coast
Thursday August 27, Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm AEST
Richmond
In: Toby Nankervis, Thomson Dow
Out: Sydney Stack (hip), Mabior Chol (omitted)
West Coast
In: Bailey Williams, Mark Hutchings
Out: Oscar Allen (glute), Jackson Nelson (shoulder)