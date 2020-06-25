AFL Teams: Round 4, 2020
The teams are in!
Sydney vs Western Bulldogs
SCG, Thursday June 25, 7:50 pm AEST
Sydney
B: Jake Lloyd, Dane Rampe, Robbie Fox
HB: Aliir Aliir, Callum Mills, Ollie Florent
C: Jordan Dawson, Luke Parker, Harry Cunningham
HF: Isaac Heeney, James Rowbottom, Ben Ronke
F: Lewis Taylor, Nick Blakey, Will Hayward
FOLL: Callum Sinclair, Josh Kennedy, Tom Papley
I/C: George Hewett, Hayen McLean, Sam Naismith, Justin McInerney
EMG: Ryley Stoddart, Ryan Clarke, Sam Gray, Colin O’Riordan
IN: Ben Ronke, Sam Naismith, Justin McInerney
OUT: Colin O’Riordan (Omitted), Tom McCartin (Concussion), Sam Gray (Omitted)
Western Bulldogs
B: Bailey Williams, Alex Keath, Caleb Daniel
HB: Jason Johannisen, Zaine Cordy, Hayden Crozier
C: Ed Richards, Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae
HF: Bailey Dale, Josh Bruce, Toby McLean
F: Mitch Wallis, Aaron Naughton, Sam Lloyd
FOLL: Tim English, Tom Liberatore, Bailey Smith
I/C: Rhylee West, Louis Butler, Laitham Vandermeer, Pat Lipinski
EMG: Callum Porter, Tory Dickson, Lachie Young, Jordon Sweet
IN: Rhylee West, Louis Butler, Pat Lipinski
OUT: Lin Jong (Injured), Josh Dunkley (Injured), Matt Suckling (Omitted)
GWS vs Collingwood
Giants Stadium, Friday June 26, 7:40 pm AEST
GWS
B: Shaw, Corr, Davis
HB: Williams, Taylor, Haynes
C: Perryman, Ward, Whitfield
HF: Kelly, Greene, de Boer
F: Daniels, Cameron, Finlayson
FOLL: Mumford, Hopper, Coniglio
I/C: Ash, Hately, Green, Himmelberg
EMG: Hill, Langdon, Galdwell, Jacobs
IN: Kelly, Greene, Mumford, Green
OUT: Lloyd, Jacobs, Caldwell, Langdon (all omitted)
Collingwood
B: Crisp, Roughead, Howe
HB: Maynard, Moore, Noble
C: Daicos, Pendlebury, Hoskin-Elliott
HF: Stephenson, Mihocek, C.Brown
F: De Goey, Cox, Elliott
FOLL: Grundy, Adams, Sidebottom
I/C: Mayne, Wills, T.Brown, Phillips
EMG: Madgen, Thomas, Cameron, Sier
IN: Cox
OUT: Cameron (omitted)
Port Adelaide vs West Coast
Metricon Stadium, Saturday June 27, 1:45 pm AEST
Port Adelaide
B: McKenzie, Clurey, Bonner
HB: Hartlett, Jonas, Byrne-Jones
C: Westhoff, Wines, Amon
HF: Powell-Pepper, Marshall, Rozee
F: Butters, Dixon, Gray
FOLL: Lycett, Houston, Boak
I/C: Ebert, Rockliff, Motlop, Farrell
EMG: Lienert, Georgiades, Ladhams, Bergman
IN: Farrell
OUT: Duursma (injured)
West Coast
B: Sheppard, Barrass, Hurn
HB: Jetta, McGovern, Duggan
C: Gaff, Yeo, Sheed
HF: Ah Chee, Darling, Redden
F: Ryan, Kennedy, Cripps
FOLL: Naitanui, Kelly, Shuey
I/C: Brander, Hickey, Cole, Jones
EMG: Waterman, Petruccelle, Schofield, Rotham
IN: McGovern, Hickey, Cole, Jones
OUT: Rotham, Schofield, Petruccelle, Allen (all omitted)
St Kilda vs Richmond
Metricon Stadium, Saturday June 27, 4:35 pm AEST
St Kilda
B: Coffield, Wilkie, Carlisle
HB: Long, Howard, Clark
C: Hill, Ross, Billings
HF: Butler, King, Gresham
F: Marshall, Membrey, Marsh
FOLL: Ryder, Steele, Jones
I/C: Hannebery, Paton, Lonie, Battle
EMG: Phillips, McKenzie, Kent, Sinclair
IN: Battle
OUT: Hind (omitted)
Richmond
B: Vlastuin, Grimes, Astbury
HB: Short, Broad, Houli
C: McIntosh, Prestia, Caddy
HF: Higgins, Ross, Castagna
F: Martin, Lynch, Riewoldt
FOLL: Nankervis, Cotchin, Lambert
I/C: Edwards, Baker, Bolton, Stack
EMG: Graham, Aarts, Balta, Soldo
IN: McIntosh, Martin, Nankervis, Baker
OUT: Pickett, Graham, Soldo, Rioli (all omitted)
Essendon vs Carlton
MCG, Saturday June 27, 7:40 pm AEST
Essendon
B: Francis, Hooker, Hurley
HB: Saad, Redman, Ridley
C: Cutler, Merrett, Zaharakis
HF: Smith, Snelling, McDonald-Tipungwuti
F: Stringer, McKernan, Townsend
FOLL: Bellchambers, McGrath, Shiel
I/C: Gleeson, Parish, Langford, Fantasia
EMG: Phillips, Guelfi, Ambrose, Ham
IN: Gleeson, Fantasia
OUT: Heppell (injured), Guelfi (omitted)
Carlton
B: Simpson, Jones, Plowman
HB: Petrevski-Seton, Weitering, Docherty
C: Murphy, Cripps, Newnes
HF: Gibbons, Casboult, Martin
F: Betts, McGovern, Cuningham
FOLL: Pittonet, Walsh, Curnow
I/C: Williamson, Silvagni, Setterfield, Philp
EMG: Kennedy, Honey, De Koning, O’Brien
IN: Philp
OUT: McKay (injured)
Gold Coast vs Fremantle
Metricon Stadium, Saturday June 27, 7:40 pm AEST
Gold Coast
B: Budarick, Collins, Lukosius
HB: Hanley, Ballard, Harbrow
C: Weller, Greenwood, Anderson
HF: Powell, Day, B.Ellis
F: Sexton, King, Ainsworth
FOLL: Witts, Swallow, Rowell
I/C: Bowes, Miller, Holman, MacPherson
EMG: Fiorini, Corbett, Lemmens, Flanders
UNCHANGED
Fremantle
B: Hill, Logue, Conca
HB: Wilson, Ryan, Hughes
C: Bewley, Fyfe, Aish
HF: Schult, Taberner, Serong
F: Colyer, Hogan, Walters
FOLL: Lobb, Brayshaw, Tucker
I/C: Matera, Mundy, Cerra, Young
EMG: Darcy, Duman, Blakely, Banfield
IN: Hill, Serong
OUT: Cox, Sturt (both injured)
Brisbane vs Adelaide
Gabba, Sunday June 28, 1:05 pm AEST
Brisbane
B: R.Lester, H.Andrews, D.Gardiner
HB: D.Rich, G.Birchall, C.Ah Chee
C: M.Robinson, J.Berry, H.McCluggage
HF: L.McCarthy, E.Hipwood, C.Rayner
F: O.McInerney, D.McStay, C.Cameron
FOLL: A.Smith, J.Lyons, L.Neale
I/C: T.Berry, D.Zorko, M.Hinge, C.Ellis-Yolmen, A.Witherden, Z.Bailey, B.Starcevich, C.Ballenden
IN: D.Zorko, M.Hinge, A.Witherden, C.Ballenden
OUT: N/A
Adelaide
B: J.Kelly, D.Talia, L.Brown
HB: T.Doedee, F.McAsey, R.Laird
C: B.Smith, R.Sloane, W.Hamill
HF: B.Keays, T.Lynch, C.Jones
F: B.Crocker, D.Fogarty, L.Murphy
FOLL: R.O’Brien, N.McHenry, B.Crouch
I/C: M.Crouch, B.Gibbs, M.Poholke, T.Walker, K.Hartigan, B.Frampton, S.McAdam, E.Himmelberg
IN: B.Gibbs, M.Poholke, B.Frampton, K.Hartigan, S.McAdan, E.Himmelberg
OUT: R.Atkins (AC joint), P.Seedsman (omitted)
Melbourne vs Geelong
MCG, Sunday June 28, 3:35 pm AEST
Melbourne
B: T.Rivers, S.May, C.Salem
HB: J.Smith, J.Lever, J.Harmes
C: E.Langdon, C.Oliver, A.Tomlinson
HF: M.Hannan, J.Melksham, A.vandenBerg
F: B.Fritsch, J.Hunt, T.McDonald
FOLL: M.Gawn, C.Petracca, J.Viney
I/C: N.Jones, L.Jackson, A.Brayshaw, M.Hibberd, A.Neal-Bullen, N.Jetta, K.Pickett, J.Lockhart
IN: M.Hannan, A.vandenBerg, M.Hibberd, K.Pickett, J.Lockhart
OUT: H.Bennell (omitted)
Geelong
B: J.Kolodjashnij, M.Blicavs, J.Henry
HB: M.O’Connor, T.Stewart, J.Bews
C: S.Menegola, P.Dangerfield, J.Selwood
HF: T.Atkins, G.Rohan, M.Duncan
F: E.Ratugolea, T.Hawkins, G.Miers
FOLL: D.Fort, G.Ablett, C.Guthrie
I/C: Z.Tuohy, L.Henderson, Q.Narkle, J.Parsons, B.Parfitt, J.Steven, J.Clark, L.Dahlhaus
IN: J.Kolodjashnij, D.Fort, L.Henderson, J.Parsons, B.Parfitt, J.Clark
OUT: H.Taylor (managed), R.Stanley (injured)
Hawthorn vs North Melbourne
Marvel Stadium, Sunday June 28, 6:10 pm AEST
Hawthorn
B: J.Sicily, J.Frawley, B.Hardwick
HB: B.Stratton, B.McEvoy, S.Burgoyne
C: R.Henderson, J.Worpel, I.Smith
HF: T.Scully, T.O’Brien, L.Breust
F: J.Gunston, S.Frost, C.Wingard
FOLL: J.Ceglar, T.MItchell, J.O’Meara
I/C: J.Scrimshaw, O.Hanrahan, H.Morrison, J.Patton, L.Shiels, M.Lewis, H.Jones, P.Puopolo
IN: H.Morrison, M.Lewis, H.Jones, P.Puopolo
North Melbourne
B: L.McDonald, R.Tarrant, K.Hayden
HB: J.Pittard, J.Walker, S.Atley
C: T.Dumont, B.Cunnington, J.Polec
HF: T.Thomas, C.Zurhaar, J.Ziebell
F: A.Hall, B.Brown, J.Simpkin
FOLL: T.Goldstein, S.Higgins, J.Anderson
I/C: M.Williams, P.Ahern, A.Bonar, C.Taylor, J.Macmillan, J.Mahony, T.Xerri, T.Campbell
