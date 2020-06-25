AFL Teams: Round 4, 2020

Sydney vs Western Bulldogs

SCG, Thursday June 25, 7:50 pm AEST

Sydney

B: Jake Lloyd, Dane Rampe, Robbie Fox

HB: Aliir Aliir, Callum Mills, Ollie Florent

C: Jordan Dawson, Luke Parker, Harry Cunningham

HF: Isaac Heeney, James Rowbottom, Ben Ronke

F: Lewis Taylor, Nick Blakey, Will Hayward

FOLL: Callum Sinclair, Josh Kennedy, Tom Papley

I/C: George Hewett, Hayen McLean, Sam Naismith, Justin McInerney

EMG: Ryley Stoddart, Ryan Clarke, Sam Gray, Colin O’Riordan

IN: Ben Ronke, Sam Naismith, Justin McInerney

OUT: Colin O’Riordan (Omitted), Tom McCartin (Concussion), Sam Gray (Omitted)

Western Bulldogs

B: Bailey Williams, Alex Keath, Caleb Daniel

HB: Jason Johannisen, Zaine Cordy, Hayden Crozier

C: Ed Richards, Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae

HF: Bailey Dale, Josh Bruce, Toby McLean

F: Mitch Wallis, Aaron Naughton, Sam Lloyd

FOLL: Tim English, Tom Liberatore, Bailey Smith

I/C: Rhylee West, Louis Butler, Laitham Vandermeer, Pat Lipinski

EMG: Callum Porter, Tory Dickson, Lachie Young, Jordon Sweet

IN: Rhylee West, Louis Butler, Pat Lipinski

OUT: Lin Jong (Injured), Josh Dunkley (Injured), Matt Suckling (Omitted)

GWS vs Collingwood

Giants Stadium, Friday June 26, 7:40 pm AEST

GWS

B: Shaw, Corr, Davis

HB: Williams, Taylor, Haynes

C: Perryman, Ward, Whitfield

HF: Kelly, Greene, de Boer

F: Daniels, Cameron, Finlayson

FOLL: Mumford, Hopper, Coniglio

I/C: Ash, Hately, Green, Himmelberg

EMG: Hill, Langdon, Galdwell, Jacobs

IN: Kelly, Greene, Mumford, Green

OUT: Lloyd, Jacobs, Caldwell, Langdon (all omitted)

Collingwood

B: Crisp, Roughead, Howe

HB: Maynard, Moore, Noble

C: Daicos, Pendlebury, Hoskin-Elliott

HF: Stephenson, Mihocek, C.Brown

F: De Goey, Cox, Elliott

FOLL: Grundy, Adams, Sidebottom

I/C: Mayne, Wills, T.Brown, Phillips

EMG: Madgen, Thomas, Cameron, Sier

IN: Cox

OUT: Cameron (omitted)

Port Adelaide vs West Coast

Metricon Stadium, Saturday June 27, 1:45 pm AEST

Port Adelaide

B: McKenzie, Clurey, Bonner

HB: Hartlett, Jonas, Byrne-Jones

C: Westhoff, Wines, Amon

HF: Powell-Pepper, Marshall, Rozee

F: Butters, Dixon, Gray

FOLL: Lycett, Houston, Boak

I/C: Ebert, Rockliff, Motlop, Farrell

EMG: Lienert, Georgiades, Ladhams, Bergman

IN: Farrell

OUT: Duursma (injured)

West Coast

B: Sheppard, Barrass, Hurn

HB: Jetta, McGovern, Duggan

C: Gaff, Yeo, Sheed

HF: Ah Chee, Darling, Redden

F: Ryan, Kennedy, Cripps

FOLL: Naitanui, Kelly, Shuey

I/C: Brander, Hickey, Cole, Jones

EMG: Waterman, Petruccelle, Schofield, Rotham

IN: McGovern, Hickey, Cole, Jones

OUT: Rotham, Schofield, Petruccelle, Allen (all omitted)

St Kilda vs Richmond

Metricon Stadium, Saturday June 27, 4:35 pm AEST

St Kilda

B: Coffield, Wilkie, Carlisle

HB: Long, Howard, Clark

C: Hill, Ross, Billings

HF: Butler, King, Gresham

F: Marshall, Membrey, Marsh

FOLL: Ryder, Steele, Jones

I/C: Hannebery, Paton, Lonie, Battle

EMG: Phillips, McKenzie, Kent, Sinclair

IN: Battle

OUT: Hind (omitted)

Richmond

B: Vlastuin, Grimes, Astbury

HB: Short, Broad, Houli

C: McIntosh, Prestia, Caddy

HF: Higgins, Ross, Castagna

F: Martin, Lynch, Riewoldt

FOLL: Nankervis, Cotchin, Lambert

I/C: Edwards, Baker, Bolton, Stack

EMG: Graham, Aarts, Balta, Soldo

IN: McIntosh, Martin, Nankervis, Baker

OUT: Pickett, Graham, Soldo, Rioli (all omitted)

Essendon vs Carlton

MCG, Saturday June 27, 7:40 pm AEST

Essendon

B: Francis, Hooker, Hurley

HB: Saad, Redman, Ridley

C: Cutler, Merrett, Zaharakis

HF: Smith, Snelling, McDonald-Tipungwuti

F: Stringer, McKernan, Townsend

FOLL: Bellchambers, McGrath, Shiel

I/C: Gleeson, Parish, Langford, Fantasia

EMG: Phillips, Guelfi, Ambrose, Ham

IN: Gleeson, Fantasia

OUT: Heppell (injured), Guelfi (omitted)

Carlton

B: Simpson, Jones, Plowman

HB: Petrevski-Seton, Weitering, Docherty

C: Murphy, Cripps, Newnes

HF: Gibbons, Casboult, Martin

F: Betts, McGovern, Cuningham

FOLL: Pittonet, Walsh, Curnow

I/C: Williamson, Silvagni, Setterfield, Philp

EMG: Kennedy, Honey, De Koning, O’Brien

IN: Philp

OUT: McKay (injured)

Gold Coast vs Fremantle

Metricon Stadium, Saturday June 27, 7:40 pm AEST

Gold Coast

B: Budarick, Collins, Lukosius

HB: Hanley, Ballard, Harbrow

C: Weller, Greenwood, Anderson

HF: Powell, Day, B.Ellis

F: Sexton, King, Ainsworth

FOLL: Witts, Swallow, Rowell

I/C: Bowes, Miller, Holman, MacPherson

EMG: Fiorini, Corbett, Lemmens, Flanders

UNCHANGED

Fremantle

B: Hill, Logue, Conca

HB: Wilson, Ryan, Hughes

C: Bewley, Fyfe, Aish

HF: Schult, Taberner, Serong

F: Colyer, Hogan, Walters

FOLL: Lobb, Brayshaw, Tucker

I/C: Matera, Mundy, Cerra, Young

EMG: Darcy, Duman, Blakely, Banfield

IN: Hill, Serong

OUT: Cox, Sturt (both injured)

Brisbane vs Adelaide

Gabba, Sunday June 28, 1:05 pm AEST

Brisbane

B: R.Lester, H.Andrews, D.Gardiner

HB: D.Rich, G.Birchall, C.Ah Chee

C: M.Robinson, J.Berry, H.McCluggage

HF: L.McCarthy, E.Hipwood, C.Rayner

F: O.McInerney, D.McStay, C.Cameron

FOLL: A.Smith, J.Lyons, L.Neale

I/C: T.Berry, D.Zorko, M.Hinge, C.Ellis-Yolmen, A.Witherden, Z.Bailey, B.Starcevich, C.Ballenden

IN: D.Zorko, M.Hinge, A.Witherden, C.Ballenden

OUT: N/A

Adelaide

B: J.Kelly, D.Talia, L.Brown

HB: T.Doedee, F.McAsey, R.Laird

C: B.Smith, R.Sloane, W.Hamill

HF: B.Keays, T.Lynch, C.Jones

F: B.Crocker, D.Fogarty, L.Murphy

FOLL: R.O’Brien, N.McHenry, B.Crouch

I/C: M.Crouch, B.Gibbs, M.Poholke, T.Walker, K.Hartigan, B.Frampton, S.McAdam, E.Himmelberg

IN: B.Gibbs, M.Poholke, B.Frampton, K.Hartigan, S.McAdan, E.Himmelberg

OUT: R.Atkins (AC joint), P.Seedsman (omitted)

Melbourne vs Geelong

MCG, Sunday June 28, 3:35 pm AEST

Melbourne

B: T.Rivers, S.May, C.Salem

HB: J.Smith, J.Lever, J.Harmes

C: E.Langdon, C.Oliver, A.Tomlinson

HF: M.Hannan, J.Melksham, A.vandenBerg

F: B.Fritsch, J.Hunt, T.McDonald

FOLL: M.Gawn, C.Petracca, J.Viney

I/C: N.Jones, L.Jackson, A.Brayshaw, M.Hibberd, A.Neal-Bullen, N.Jetta, K.Pickett, J.Lockhart

IN: M.Hannan, A.vandenBerg, M.Hibberd, K.Pickett, J.Lockhart

OUT: H.Bennell (omitted)

Geelong

B: J.Kolodjashnij, M.Blicavs, J.Henry

HB: M.O’Connor, T.Stewart, J.Bews

C: S.Menegola, P.Dangerfield, J.Selwood

HF: T.Atkins, G.Rohan, M.Duncan

F: E.Ratugolea, T.Hawkins, G.Miers

FOLL: D.Fort, G.Ablett, C.Guthrie

I/C: Z.Tuohy, L.Henderson, Q.Narkle, J.Parsons, B.Parfitt, J.Steven, J.Clark, L.Dahlhaus

IN: J.Kolodjashnij, D.Fort, L.Henderson, J.Parsons, B.Parfitt, J.Clark

OUT: H.Taylor (managed), R.Stanley (injured)

Hawthorn vs North Melbourne

Marvel Stadium, Sunday June 28, 6:10 pm AEST

Hawthorn

B: J.Sicily, J.Frawley, B.Hardwick

HB: B.Stratton, B.McEvoy, S.Burgoyne

C: R.Henderson, J.Worpel, I.Smith

HF: T.Scully, T.O’Brien, L.Breust

F: J.Gunston, S.Frost, C.Wingard

FOLL: J.Ceglar, T.MItchell, J.O’Meara

I/C: J.Scrimshaw, O.Hanrahan, H.Morrison, J.Patton, L.Shiels, M.Lewis, H.Jones, P.Puopolo

IN: H.Morrison, M.Lewis, H.Jones, P.Puopolo

North Melbourne

B: L.McDonald, R.Tarrant, K.Hayden

HB: J.Pittard, J.Walker, S.Atley

C: T.Dumont, B.Cunnington, J.Polec

HF: T.Thomas, C.Zurhaar, J.Ziebell

F: A.Hall, B.Brown, J.Simpkin

FOLL: T.Goldstein, S.Higgins, J.Anderson

I/C: M.Williams, P.Ahern, A.Bonar, C.Taylor, J.Macmillan, J.Mahony, T.Xerri, T.Campbell

