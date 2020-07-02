AFL Teams: Round 5, 2020
The teams are in!
Carlton vs St Kilda
Marvel Stadium, Thursday July 2, 7:40 pm AEST
Carlton
B: L.Plowman, L.Jones, T.Williamson
HB: S.Docherty, J.Weitering, S.Petrevski-Seton
C: J.Newnes, P.Cripps, S.Walsh
HF: M.McGovern, L.Casboult, J.Martin
F: E.Betts, H.McKay, M.Gibbons
FOLL: M.Pittonet, D.Cunningham, E.Curnow
I/C: K.Simpson, M.Murphy, W.Setterfield, Z.Fisher
EMG: S.Philp, L.O’Brien, C.Moore, M.Kennedy
IN: H.McKay, Z.Fisher
OUT: J.Silvagni (Injured), S.Philp (Omitted)
St Kilda
B: B.Paton, C.Wilkie, J.Carlisle
HB: B.Long, D.Howard, J.Geary
C: B.Hill, H.Clark, S.Ross
HF: D.Butler, M.King, J.Billings
F: D.Kent, T.Membrey, J.Battle
FOLL: R.Marshall, J.Steele, J.Gresham
I/C: D.Hannebery, N.Coffield, J.Lonie, J.Marsh
EMG: J.Sinclair, N.Hind, P.Ryder, R.Byrnes
IN: J.Geary
OUT: Z.Jones (injured)
Collingwood vs Essendon
MCG, Friday July 3, 7:50 pm AEST
Collingwood
B: Crisp, Roughead, Scharenberg
HB: Maynard, Moore, Varcoe
C: Daicos, Pendlebury, Hoskin-Elliott
HF: Stephenson, Mihocek, Phillips
F: De Goey, Cox, Elliott
FOLL: Grundy, Adams, Treloar
I/C: Mayne, Wills, T.Brown, C.Brown
EMG: Madgen, Thomas, Cameron, Noble
IN: Scharenberg, Varcoe, Treloar
OUT: Howe (injured), Noble (omitted), Sidebottom (suspension)
Essendon
B: Gleeson, Hooker, Saad
HB: Zaharakis, Hurley, Ridley
C: Ham, McGrath, Langford
HF: Fantasia, McKernan, McDonald-Tipungwuti
F: Snelling, Stringer, Townsend
FOLL: Phillips, Parish, Shiel
I/C: Smith, Hibberd, Redman, Laverde
EMG: Cahill, Guelfi, Clarke, Zerk-Thatcher
IN: Phillips, Hibberd, Laverde
OUT: Francis (injured), Merrett (suspension), Bellchambers (managed)
West Coast vs Sydney
Metricon Stadium, Saturday July 4, 1:45 pm AEST
West Coast
B: Hurn, Barrass, Duggan
HB: Nelson, McGovern, Sheppard
C: Gaff, Kelly, Sheed
HF: Cripps, Darling, Redden
F: Ryan, Kennedy, Ah Chee
FOLL: Naitanui, Yeo, Shuey
I/C: Waterman, Allen, Cole, Jones
EMG: Williams, Ainsworth, Rotham, Edwards
IN: Nelson, McGovern, Waterman, Allen
OUT: Jetta, Hickey (both omitted), Schofield (suspension), Brander (injured)
Sydney
B: Mills, Rampe, Melican
HB: Lloyd, Aliir, Dawson
C: Cunningham, Parker, Florent
HF: Heeney, Blakey, Hayward
F: Ronke, Papley, Gray
FOLL: McLean, Kennedy, Rowbottom
I/C: O’Riordan, Hewett, McInerney, Clarke
EMG: Foot, Fox, Taylor, Warner
IN: Melican, Gray, O’Riordan, Clarke
OUT: Taylor, Fox (both omitted), Sinclair, Naismith (both injured)
Geelong vs Gold Coast
GMHBA Stadium, Saturday July 5, 4:35 pm AEST
Geelong
B: Kolodjashnij, Blicavs, Henry
HB: O’Connor, Taylor, Bews
C: Parfitt, Dangerfield, Selwood
HF: Tuohy, Rohan, Duncan
F: Ratugolea, Hawkins, Dahlhaus
FOLL: Fort, Ablett, Steven
I/C: C.Guthrie, Narkle, Menegola, Miers
EMG: Simpson, Clark, Parsons, Z.Guthrie
IN: Taylor, Narkle
OUT: Stewart, Atkins (both injured)
Gold Coast
B: Budarick, Collins, Lukosius
HB: Hanley, Ballard, Harbrow
C: Weller, Greenwood, Anderson
HF: Powell, Day, Ellis
F: Sexton, King, Ainsworth
FOLL: Witts, Swallow, Rowell
I/C: Bowes, Miller, Holman, MacPherson
EMG: Flanders, Wright, Smith, Sharp
No changes
Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne
Marvel Stadium, Saturday July 4, 7:40 pm AEST
Western Bulldogs
B: Williams, Keath, Daniel
HB: Johannisen, Cordy, Crozier
C: Richards, Bontempelli, Macrae
HF: Dale, Schache, McLean
F: Wallis, Bruce, West
FOLL: English, Liberatore, Smith
I/C: Wood, Vandermeer, Lipinski, Jong
EMG: Butler, Gowers, Sweet, Gardner
IN: Schache, Wood, Jong
OUT: Naughton, Lloyd (both injured), Butler (omitted)
North Melbourne
B: McDonald, Tarrant, Atley
HB: Pittard, Walker, Williams
C: Polec, Cunnington, Hall
HF: Anderson, Zurhaar, Taylor
F: Thomas, Brown, Xerri
FOLL: Goldstein, Higgins, Simpkin
I/C: Dumont, Macmillan, Mahony, Hayden
EMG: Scott, Ahern, Bonar, McKay
IN: Cunnington, Macmillan
OUT: Ziebell (injured), Ahern (omitted)
Brisbane vs Port Adelaide
Gabba, Saturday July 4, 7:40 pm AEST
Brisbane
B: Lester, Andrews, Gardiner
HB: Rich, Birchall, Ah Chee
C: Robinson, J.Berry, McCluggage
HF: McCarthy, Hipwood, Rayner
F: Bailey, McStay, Cameron
FOLL: McInerney, Lyons, Neale
I/C: Martin, T.Berry, Ellis-Yolmen, Starcevich
EMG: Skinner, Hinge, Witherden, Mathieson
IN: Martin, T.Berry
OUT: Zorko (injured), Smith (omitted)
Port Adelaide
B: Kelly, Talia, Brown
HB: Laird, Smith, Doedee
C: Crocker, Jones, Lynch
HF: Murphy, B.Crouch, Walker
F: Frampton, McAdam, McHenry
FOLL: O’Brien, Sloane, Keays
I/C (from): M.Crouch, Poholke, Hartigan, Hamill, Himmelberg, McAsey, McPherson, Davis
IN: M.Crouch, Hartigan, McPherson, Davis
Adelaide vs Fremantle
Metricon Stadium, Sunday July 5, 1:05 pm AEST
Adelaide
B: Kelly, Talia, Brown
HB: Laird, Smith, Doedee
C: Crocker, Jones, Lynch
HF: Murphy, B.Crouch, Walker
F: Frampton, McAdam, McHenry
FOLL: O’Brien, Sloane, Keays
I/C (from): M.Crouch, Poholke, Hartigan, Hamill, Himmelberg, McAsey, McPherson, Davis
IN: M.Crouch, Hartigan, McPherson, Davis
Fremantle
B: Hill, Logue, Conca
HB: Wilson, Ryan, Hughes
C: Cerra, Brayshaw, Aish
HF: Colyer, Taberner, Bewley
F: Lobb, Hogan, Walters
FOLL: Darcy, Mundy, Tucker
I/C (from): Blakely, Matera, Serong, Young, Banfield, Duman, Schultz, Sturt
IN: Darcy, Blakely, Duman, Banfield, Sturt
OUT: Fyfe (injured)
Melbourne vs Richmond
MCG, Sunday July 5, 3:35 pm AEST
Melbourne
B: Smith, May, Hibberd
HB: Harmes, Lever, Salem
C: Langdon, Oliver, Tomlinson
HF: Hannan, T.McDonald, Brayshaw
F: Pickett, Petracca, Fritsch
FOLL: Gawn, Melksham, Viney
I/C (from): Jackson, Spargo, vandenBerg, Rivers, O.McDonald, Hunt, Brown, Lockhar
IN: Jackson, Spargo, O.McDonald, Brown
Richmond
B: Vlastuin, Grimes, Balta
HB: Houli, Broad, Short
C: McIntosh, Prestia, Caddy
HF: Higgins, Edwards, Castagna
F: Martin, Lynch, Riewoldt
FOLL: Nankervis, Cotchin, Lambert
I/C (from): Pickett, Rioli, Bolton, Baker, Graham, Aarts, Garthwaite, Chol
IN: Balta, Pickett, Rioli, Aarts, Graham, Garthwaite, Chol
OUT: Stack, Ross (both omitted), Astbury (injured)
GWS vs Hawthorn
Giants Stadium, Sunday July 5, 6:10 pm AEST
GWS
B: Shaw, Davis, Corr
HB: Whitfield, Haynes, Ash
C: Kelly, Coniglio, Perryman
HF: Ward, Cameron, Greene
F: Daniels, Himmelberg, Finlayson
FOLL: Mumford, Hopper, de Boer
I/C (from): Keeffe, Hately, Green, Lloyd, Sheridan, Jacobs, Caldwell, Buntine
IN: Keeffe, Lloyd, Jacobs, Sheridan, Caldwell, Buntine
OUT: Taylor, Williams (both injured)
Hawthorn
B: Hardwick, Frawley, Frost
HB: Gunston, McEvoy, Stratton
C: Henderson, Burgoyne, Scully
HF: Sicily, O’Brien, Smith
F: O’Meara, Lewis, Wingard
FOLL: Ceglar, Worpel, Mitchell
I/C (from): Scrimshaw, Cousins, Patton, Puopolo, Morrison, Shiels, Hanrahan, Jones
IN: Cousins, Patton, Puopolo, Morrison, Jones
OUT: Breust (injured)
