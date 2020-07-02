AFL Teams: Round 5, 2020

Carlton vs St Kilda

Marvel Stadium, Thursday July 2, 7:40 pm AEST

Carlton

B: L.Plowman, L.Jones, T.Williamson

HB: S.Docherty, J.Weitering, S.Petrevski-Seton

C: J.Newnes, P.Cripps, S.Walsh

HF: M.McGovern, L.Casboult, J.Martin

F: E.Betts, H.McKay, M.Gibbons

FOLL: M.Pittonet, D.Cunningham, E.Curnow

I/C: K.Simpson, M.Murphy, W.Setterfield, Z.Fisher

EMG: S.Philp, L.O’Brien, C.Moore, M.Kennedy

IN: H.McKay, Z.Fisher

OUT: J.Silvagni (Injured), S.Philp (Omitted)

St Kilda

B: B.Paton, C.Wilkie, J.Carlisle

HB: B.Long, D.Howard, J.Geary

C: B.Hill, H.Clark, S.Ross

HF: D.Butler, M.King, J.Billings

F: D.Kent, T.Membrey, J.Battle

FOLL: R.Marshall, J.Steele, J.Gresham

I/C: D.Hannebery, N.Coffield, J.Lonie, J.Marsh

EMG: J.Sinclair, N.Hind, P.Ryder, R.Byrnes

IN: J.Geary

OUT: Z.Jones (injured)

Collingwood vs Essendon

MCG, Friday July 3, 7:50 pm AEST

Collingwood

B: Crisp, Roughead, Scharenberg

HB: Maynard, Moore, Varcoe

C: Daicos, Pendlebury, Hoskin-Elliott

HF: Stephenson, Mihocek, Phillips

F: De Goey, Cox, Elliott

FOLL: Grundy, Adams, Treloar

I/C: Mayne, Wills, T.Brown, C.Brown

EMG: Madgen, Thomas, Cameron, Noble

IN: Scharenberg, Varcoe, Treloar

OUT: Howe (injured), Noble (omitted), Sidebottom (suspension)

Essendon

B: Gleeson, Hooker, Saad

HB: Zaharakis, Hurley, Ridley

C: Ham, McGrath, Langford

HF: Fantasia, McKernan, McDonald-Tipungwuti

F: Snelling, Stringer, Townsend

FOLL: Phillips, Parish, Shiel

I/C: Smith, Hibberd, Redman, Laverde

EMG: Cahill, Guelfi, Clarke, Zerk-Thatcher

IN: Phillips, Hibberd, Laverde

OUT: Francis (injured), Merrett (suspension), Bellchambers (managed)

West Coast vs Sydney

Metricon Stadium, Saturday July 4, 1:45 pm AEST

West Coast

B: Hurn, Barrass, Duggan

HB: Nelson, McGovern, Sheppard

C: Gaff, Kelly, Sheed

HF: Cripps, Darling, Redden

F: Ryan, Kennedy, Ah Chee

FOLL: Naitanui, Yeo, Shuey

I/C: Waterman, Allen, Cole, Jones

EMG: Williams, Ainsworth, Rotham, Edwards

IN: Nelson, McGovern, Waterman, Allen

OUT: Jetta, Hickey (both omitted), Schofield (suspension), Brander (injured)

Sydney

B: Mills, Rampe, Melican

HB: Lloyd, Aliir, Dawson

C: Cunningham, Parker, Florent

HF: Heeney, Blakey, Hayward

F: Ronke, Papley, Gray

FOLL: McLean, Kennedy, Rowbottom

I/C: O’Riordan, Hewett, McInerney, Clarke

EMG: Foot, Fox, Taylor, Warner

IN: Melican, Gray, O’Riordan, Clarke

OUT: Taylor, Fox (both omitted), Sinclair, Naismith (both injured)

Geelong vs Gold Coast

GMHBA Stadium, Saturday July 5, 4:35 pm AEST

Geelong

B: Kolodjashnij, Blicavs, Henry

HB: O’Connor, Taylor, Bews

C: Parfitt, Dangerfield, Selwood

HF: Tuohy, Rohan, Duncan

F: Ratugolea, Hawkins, Dahlhaus

FOLL: Fort, Ablett, Steven

I/C: C.Guthrie, Narkle, Menegola, Miers

EMG: Simpson, Clark, Parsons, Z.Guthrie

IN: Taylor, Narkle

OUT: Stewart, Atkins (both injured)

Gold Coast

B: Budarick, Collins, Lukosius

HB: Hanley, Ballard, Harbrow

C: Weller, Greenwood, Anderson

HF: Powell, Day, Ellis

F: Sexton, King, Ainsworth

FOLL: Witts, Swallow, Rowell

I/C: Bowes, Miller, Holman, MacPherson

EMG: Flanders, Wright, Smith, Sharp

No changes

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne

Marvel Stadium, Saturday July 4, 7:40 pm AEST

Western Bulldogs

B: Williams, Keath, Daniel

HB: Johannisen, Cordy, Crozier

C: Richards, Bontempelli, Macrae

HF: Dale, Schache, McLean

F: Wallis, Bruce, West

FOLL: English, Liberatore, Smith

I/C: Wood, Vandermeer, Lipinski, Jong

EMG: Butler, Gowers, Sweet, Gardner

IN: Schache, Wood, Jong

OUT: Naughton, Lloyd (both injured), Butler (omitted)

North Melbourne

B: McDonald, Tarrant, Atley

HB: Pittard, Walker, Williams

C: Polec, Cunnington, Hall

HF: Anderson, Zurhaar, Taylor

F: Thomas, Brown, Xerri

FOLL: Goldstein, Higgins, Simpkin

I/C: Dumont, Macmillan, Mahony, Hayden

EMG: Scott, Ahern, Bonar, McKay

IN: Cunnington, Macmillan

OUT: Ziebell (injured), Ahern (omitted)

Brisbane vs Port Adelaide

Gabba, Saturday July 4, 7:40 pm AEST

Brisbane

B: Lester, Andrews, Gardiner

HB: Rich, Birchall, Ah Chee

C: Robinson, J.Berry, McCluggage

HF: McCarthy, Hipwood, Rayner

F: Bailey, McStay, Cameron

FOLL: McInerney, Lyons, Neale

I/C: Martin, T.Berry, Ellis-Yolmen, Starcevich

EMG: Skinner, Hinge, Witherden, Mathieson

IN: Martin, T.Berry

OUT: Zorko (injured), Smith (omitted)

Port Adelaide

B: Kelly, Talia, Brown

HB: Laird, Smith, Doedee

C: Crocker, Jones, Lynch

HF: Murphy, B.Crouch, Walker

F: Frampton, McAdam, McHenry

FOLL: O’Brien, Sloane, Keays

I/C (from): M.Crouch, Poholke, Hartigan, Hamill, Himmelberg, McAsey, McPherson, Davis

IN: M.Crouch, Hartigan, McPherson, Davis

Adelaide vs Fremantle

Metricon Stadium, Sunday July 5, 1:05 pm AEST

Adelaide

B: Kelly, Talia, Brown

HB: Laird, Smith, Doedee

C: Crocker, Jones, Lynch

HF: Murphy, B.Crouch, Walker

F: Frampton, McAdam, McHenry

FOLL: O’Brien, Sloane, Keays

I/C (from): M.Crouch, Poholke, Hartigan, Hamill, Himmelberg, McAsey, McPherson, Davis

IN: M.Crouch, Hartigan, McPherson, Davis

Fremantle

B: Hill, Logue, Conca

HB: Wilson, Ryan, Hughes

C: Cerra, Brayshaw, Aish

HF: Colyer, Taberner, Bewley

F: Lobb, Hogan, Walters

FOLL: Darcy, Mundy, Tucker

I/C (from): Blakely, Matera, Serong, Young, Banfield, Duman, Schultz, Sturt

IN: Darcy, Blakely, Duman, Banfield, Sturt

OUT: Fyfe (injured)

Melbourne vs Richmond

MCG, Sunday July 5, 3:35 pm AEST

Melbourne

B: Smith, May, Hibberd

HB: Harmes, Lever, Salem

C: Langdon, Oliver, Tomlinson

HF: Hannan, T.McDonald, Brayshaw

F: Pickett, Petracca, Fritsch

FOLL: Gawn, Melksham, Viney

I/C (from): Jackson, Spargo, vandenBerg, Rivers, O.McDonald, Hunt, Brown, Lockhar

IN: Jackson, Spargo, O.McDonald, Brown

Richmond

B: Vlastuin, Grimes, Balta

HB: Houli, Broad, Short

C: McIntosh, Prestia, Caddy

HF: Higgins, Edwards, Castagna

F: Martin, Lynch, Riewoldt

FOLL: Nankervis, Cotchin, Lambert

I/C (from): Pickett, Rioli, Bolton, Baker, Graham, Aarts, Garthwaite, Chol

IN: Balta, Pickett, Rioli, Aarts, Graham, Garthwaite, Chol

OUT: Stack, Ross (both omitted), Astbury (injured)

GWS vs Hawthorn

Giants Stadium, Sunday July 5, 6:10 pm AEST

GWS

B: Shaw, Davis, Corr

HB: Whitfield, Haynes, Ash

C: Kelly, Coniglio, Perryman

HF: Ward, Cameron, Greene

F: Daniels, Himmelberg, Finlayson

FOLL: Mumford, Hopper, de Boer

I/C (from): Keeffe, Hately, Green, Lloyd, Sheridan, Jacobs, Caldwell, Buntine

IN: Keeffe, Lloyd, Jacobs, Sheridan, Caldwell, Buntine

OUT: Taylor, Williams (both injured)

Hawthorn

B: Hardwick, Frawley, Frost

HB: Gunston, McEvoy, Stratton

C: Henderson, Burgoyne, Scully

HF: Sicily, O’Brien, Smith

F: O’Meara, Lewis, Wingard

FOLL: Ceglar, Worpel, Mitchell

I/C (from): Scrimshaw, Cousins, Patton, Puopolo, Morrison, Shiels, Hanrahan, Jones

IN: Cousins, Patton, Puopolo, Morrison, Jones

OUT: Breust (injured)

