AFL Teams: Round 7, 2020
All the teams!
Image: Getty
Geelong vs. Collingwood
Optus Stadium, Thursday July 16, 8:10 pm AEST
Geelong
B: Jake Kolodjashnij, Mark Blicavs, Jack Henry
HB: Mark O'Connor, Harry Taylor, Jed Bews
C Brandan Parfitt, Patrick Dangerfield, Sam Menegola
HF: Gary Ablett, Esava Ratugolea, Gary Rohan
F: Gryan Miers, Tom Hawkins, Luke Dahlhaus
Foll: Darcy Fort, Joel Selwood, Jack Steven
Int: Zach Tuohy, Sam Simpson, Jordan Clark, Cameron Guthrie
IN Jack Steven, Jordan Clark
OUT Quinton Narkle, Mitch Duncan
Collingwood
B: Jack Crisp, Jordan Roughead, Isaac Quaynor
HB: Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Chris Mayne
C: Tom Phillips, Scott Pendlebury, Will Hoskin-Elliott
HF: Jaidyn Stephenson, Brody Mihocek, Callum Brown
F: Jordan De Goey, Mason Cox, Jamie Elliott
Foll: Brodie Grundy, Taylor Adams, Adam Treloar
Int: Travis Varcoe, Rupert Wills, Atu Bosenavulagi, Josh Daicos
In: Jordan De Goey, Josh Daicos
Out: Will Kelly (elbow), Matt Scharenberg (ribs)