AFL Teams: Round 7, 2020

Geelong vs. Collingwood

Optus Stadium, Thursday July 16, 8:10 pm AEST

Geelong

B: Jake Kolodjashnij, Mark Blicavs, Jack Henry

HB: Mark O'Connor, Harry Taylor, Jed Bews

C Brandan Parfitt, Patrick Dangerfield, Sam Menegola

HF: Gary Ablett, Esava Ratugolea, Gary Rohan

F: Gryan Miers, Tom Hawkins, Luke Dahlhaus

Foll: Darcy Fort, Joel Selwood, Jack Steven

Int: Zach Tuohy, Sam Simpson, Jordan Clark, Cameron Guthrie

IN Jack Steven, Jordan Clark

OUT Quinton Narkle, Mitch Duncan

Collingwood

B: Jack Crisp, Jordan Roughead, Isaac Quaynor

HB: Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Chris Mayne

C: Tom Phillips, Scott Pendlebury, Will Hoskin-Elliott

HF: Jaidyn Stephenson, Brody Mihocek, Callum Brown

F: Jordan De Goey, Mason Cox, Jamie Elliott

Foll: Brodie Grundy, Taylor Adams, Adam Treloar

Int: Travis Varcoe, Rupert Wills, Atu Bosenavulagi, Josh Daicos

In: Jordan De Goey, Josh Daicos

Out: Will Kelly (elbow), Matt Scharenberg (ribs)