AFL Teams: Round 8, 2020

Gold Coast vs. Western Bulldogs

Metricon Stadium, Thursday July 23, 7:40 pm AEST

Gold Coast

No change

Western Bulldogs

B: Bailey Williams, Alex Keath, Caleb Daniel
HB: Jason Johannisen, Easton Wood, Hayden Crozier
C: Jack Macrae, Marcus Bontempelli, Laitham Vandermeer
HF: Billy Gowers, Zaine Cordy, Matt Suckling
F: Mitch Wallis, Josh Bruce, Cody Weightman
Foll: Tim English, Tom Liberatore, Bailey Smith 
Int: Ed Richards, Pat Lipinski, Callum Porter, Lachie Young

IN: Callum Porter (debut), Billy Gowers
OUT: Lachie Hunter (personal reasons), Bailey Dale (ankle)

