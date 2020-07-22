AFL Teams: Round 8, 2020
All the teams!
Image: Getty
Gold Coast vs. Western Bulldogs
Metricon Stadium, Thursday July 23, 7:40 pm AEST
Gold Coast
No change
Western Bulldogs
B: Bailey Williams, Alex Keath, Caleb Daniel
HB: Jason Johannisen, Easton Wood, Hayden Crozier
C: Jack Macrae, Marcus Bontempelli, Laitham Vandermeer
HF: Billy Gowers, Zaine Cordy, Matt Suckling
F: Mitch Wallis, Josh Bruce, Cody Weightman
Foll: Tim English, Tom Liberatore, Bailey Smith
Int: Ed Richards, Pat Lipinski, Callum Porter, Lachie Young
IN: Callum Porter (debut), Billy Gowers
OUT: Lachie Hunter (personal reasons), Bailey Dale (ankle)