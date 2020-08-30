AFL To Install Goal Line Cameras In Every Venue For Remainder Of Season

The AFL has released a statement confirming every ground would have goal line cameras installed for the remaining few rounds of the season.

Cameras will be installed in venues such as Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, where three more games are fixtured, and where there weren't cameras previously.

The decision follows on from Christian Petracca's goal against St Kilda last night, where the ball was touched by Dougal Howard but cameras could not determine whether the ball has crossed the line.

"The AFL advises all venues hosting AFL matches for the rest of the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season (including finals) will have goal-line cameras installed, ensuring the best available vision and consistent technology is in place for each of the remaining games," the AFL statement read.

"The AFL fully supports the decisions of the goal umpire and the score reviewer in the circumstances during last night’s game at TIO Traeger Park, Alice Springs."