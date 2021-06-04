AFL To Investigate Crows Over Mask Breach

The AFL are in the process of investigating claims Adelaide players and staff were incorrectly wearing face masks when flying home from Sydney last Sunday.

Following Adelaide's round 11 match against Richmond at Giants Stadium in Sydney, which was moved from the MCG, the team boarded a flight back home.

Under current laws, any person flying in Australia must comply with mask wearing, and the Crows were notified of claims that 'several players' disregarded these laws on their return flight.

Since then, the club released a statement, asking for the situation to be investigated by the AFL.

"The club also acknowledges the government requirement for people to wear masks in airports and on all domestic commercial flights to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19," the statement read.

"Our coaches, players and staff understand it is a privilege to be playing football during these times, as well as the need to adhere to protocols and guidance from health authorities."

Triple M Adelaide's breakfast show with Roo and Ditts received a call on from a female passenger who was on the same flight back to Adelaide, explaining the situation.

"As soon as they were were told they took them off, they totally disregarded everything," she said.

"They were walking around the plane, I wasn't the only one who was noticing it."

The female passenger sent in photos to co-host Chris Dittmar, showing players walking mask-less around the plane.

"Stick to the rules, everyone in this country is bending over backwards to make sure you can play this week at the Adelaide Oval. Do the right thing." Dittmar said.

Collingwood received an exemption to play a 'fly-in, fly-out' contest against the Crows in Adelaide this week, after further restrictions were revealed during Victoria's lockdown extension.

Strict rules apply for both teams, such as ongoing COVID testing and the use of private charter buses to transport players and staff for Saturday's match at the Adelaide Oval.

