AFLCA Boss Mark Brayshaw On The Struggle For Assistant Coaches

AFL Coaches Association boss Mark Brayshaw joined the Hot Breakfast to discuss the hardship that the majority of coaches in the AFL face at the moment.

Brayshaw confirmed that around 90% of assistant coaches have been laid off by clubs as a result of the season being postponed.

He also outlined why assistant coaches are absolutely necessary and was offended by the notion that this crisis gave clubs the chance to have a 'clean out'.

There is also a flow on effect of coaches in the under aged competitions & state leagues being let go.

Brayshaw said that the coaching fraternity has been extremely generous during these turbulent times, sacrificing more salary than just about anyone else in the industry.