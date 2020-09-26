AFLPA CEO Paul Marsh On 2021 List Sizes, Fixturing & Quarter Lengths

AFLPA boss Paul Marsh was good enough to join the Saturday Rub this afternoon.

He gave some interesting insight into what the 2021 might look like after negotiating with the AFL in recent weeks.

Marsh addressed the likelihood of having 18 minute quarters next season, along with a potentially expanded fixture with more home & away rounds.

LISTEN HERE:

Marsh also spoke about the possibilities of 'hubs' being part of the fixture going forward, AFLW & the prospect of reduced list sizes next season.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here!