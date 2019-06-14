AFLW Footy Star To Visit Gladstone

Bill Roberston Toyota have secured a special guest appearance from an AFLW footy star as part of the upcoming Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns Charity Game Day.

St Kilda Football Club player, Nat Exon will be in Gladstone especially for the special event and will be at the Clinton Park Complex from 11.30am-1pm for a public meet and greet. Local footy fans are encouraged to come along, bring your footy’s for signing and snap a photo with Nat.

The Bill Robertson Toyota team will be at the Charity Game Day with games and giveaways happening in their promo marquee.

The Suns will be raising money for local organisation, Gladstone Mission to Seafarers, who is a non-for-profit community based human rights and welfare organisation which provides 24/7 a range of essential services to meet the physical, emotional & spiritual welfare needs of shore leave seafarers in the port of Gladstone



All ages games will start from 8.30am on the day, with key activities including the Bill Robertson Toyota promotional activities, ice cream van and jumping castle taking place from 10am-2pm.

The A-grade Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns team game will kick off after this, with them playing against their main rivals, BITS AFL Club so it’s set to be a great day.