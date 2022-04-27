AFLW Legend Erin Phillips Joins Port Adelaide As Marquee Signing

AFLW superstar Erin Phillips has inked a new deal with Port Adelaide women's, moving from cross-town rivals to continue her father Greg's legacy.

The three-time premiership player is Port Adelaide's first marquee signing, creating a foundation ahead of their inaugural season later this year.

After six seasons at West Lakes, Phillips will wear the number 22 just as her father did during a historic Port Adelaide career.

"Obviously that number's very special to me and it'll be an honour for me to wear it," Phillips said.

"He's so proud and it'll be good to see Dad back in the stands in the Port colours again."

Greg Phillips played 343 games for the club in the SANFL, boasting an impressive eight premierships while he also captained the side from 1991 to 1993 prior to their inclusion into the national league.

"He told me there's no wrong decision and I've got to make the best decision for me," she said. "He's just been so proud … he's really rapt and more rapt that I've finally made the decision." The 36-year-old departs Adelaide after winning three premierships in 2017, 2019 and 2022 - named best on ground in the first two. "My dad's legacy here is incredible but I want to make my own legacy at this club," she said. Post "I want to contribute as much as I can on the field and off the field to help this team achieve success. "To be back here at a place that I call home with such amazing history … it gives me goosebumps wearing these colours."

