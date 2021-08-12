AFLW Set For Full 18-Team Expansion For 2022-23 Season

"Simply, the competition is now whole." - AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan

“To accelerate the growth of the NAB AFLW Competition and to allow for greater opportunities for AFLW players, it is paramount that we engage all 18 AFL clubs and their supporter bases." McLachlan said.

The submissions by the four clubs were reviewed by governing bodies, and ticked off by a league commission.

AFL General Manager of Women’s Football Nicole Livingstone said the expansion will allow more opportunity for current and future female athletes to chase their sporting dream.

“Through the growth of the NAB AFL Women’s Competition over the past five years, we have seen more women and girls picking up a footy across all levels of our game, and we can’t wait to build on that momentum with a new cohort of AFLW fans in Season Seven.

“As we welcome four new clubs to the Competition, we will continue to work with the AFLW players, the AFLPA and the clubs over the coming years to make AFLW the sport of choice for women and create legitimate career opportunities for women within our game.”

