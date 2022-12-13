AFP Continue Crackdown On Meth Distributed In Tea Packets

The Australian Federal Police has seized almost 10 tonnes of meth hidden in packets of tea since 2012, and more than 2 tonnes this year alone.

Crime syndicates have been deprived of more than $1 billion in 2022 following the drug busts.

The tea packaging is designed to reflect the source and increase purity of the illicit substance.

Packets have reportedly originated from all over South-East Asia, including Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia - with green the most desirable to crime groups.

Earlier this year, a Melbourne woman was charged after attempting to import 400kg of meth concealed in tea packaging from Malaysia, holding an estimated street value of $360 million.

South-East Asian manufactured meth is seen as the highest purity compared to areas in Mexico, the Middle East and Central Asia.

Senior AFP officer in Malaysia, Tim Knight said they're working closely with international authorities to tackle the trafficking business, admitting the efforts had "resulted in significant disruption".

"The strong cooperation between the AFP and international law enforcement partners have resulted in significant disruption activities across South East Asia," Knight said.

"The AFP is currently working to identify and block new transhipment routes utilised by criminals to move their product to the consumer market."

