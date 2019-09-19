After 8 Months Of Flood Recovery, Riverway Is Ready To Open

Exciting news people - Riverway Lagoons are reopening! Just in time for school holidays!

*parents sign with relief*

The Lagoons were badly damaged after the February monsoon, but Hutchinson Builders have been working hard to get them up to scratch.

“I’m extremely happy with the work done by Hutchinsons to make sure the lagoons are reopened in time for the September school holidays,” said Acting Mayor and Local Recovery and Resilience Group Chair Cr Les Walker.

The lagoons open from this Saturday, with temporary toilet facilities in place (thank god for that!)

So get the kids rashie, sunnies, and zinc ready because you're in for a wet and wild weekend!

